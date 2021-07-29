Difference between revisions of "Mutema High School"
Latest revision as of 11:49, 29 July 2021
Mutema High School is in Chipinge, Manicaland Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Chisungo Nyarigire Mutema Irrigation Sec, Private Bag 2002, Chipinge.
Telephone: 027 268 512, 024562.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.