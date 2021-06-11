Difference between revisions of "Mutendi High School"

'''Mutendi High School''' opened its doors in 1984.

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Mutendi High School''' is near [[Masvingo]] in [[Masvingo Province]] . It opened in '''1984'''. It is a mission school of the [[Zion Christian Church]].

Location

Address: Masvingo.

Telephone: 039265479.

Cell:

Email: headmaster@mhs.co.zw.

Web: http://www.mutendihighschool.ac.zw/ (2017)



History

Mutendi High School opened its doors in 1984.

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Events

Associations

Other information

Mutendi high brass band, Ndire Ndire Mutendi High School 21/02/18 - https://youtu.be/yoR7IEs9sx0