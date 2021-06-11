Difference between revisions of "Mutendi High School"
Latest revision as of 14:51, 11 June 2021
Mutendi High School is near Masvingo in Masvingo Province. It opened in 1984. It is a mission school of the Zion Christian Church. It was 59 on the Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools, 2018.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mbungo Estates, Masvingo.
Telephone: 039265479.
Cell:
Email: headmaster@mhs.co.zw.
Web: http://www.mutendihighschool.ac.zw/ (2017)
History
Mutendi High School opened its doors in 1984.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Mutendi high brass band, Ndire Ndire Mutendi High School 21/02/18 - https://youtu.be/yoR7IEs9sx0