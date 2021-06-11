Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mutero Secondary School"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "Schools Masvingo Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Association of T...")
 
 
Line 1: Line 1:
Schools [[Masvingo Province]]
+
'''Mutero Secondary School''' is in [[Gutu]] District, [[Masvingo Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
+
'''Address:''' Mutero Village, Chief Nyamandi, Private Bag 920, Gutu. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
+
'''Telephone:''' 0302696. <br/>
Cell: <br/>
+
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
+
'''Email:''' <br/>
Web:  <br/>
+
'''Web:''' <br/>
  
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
 
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Line 36: Line 36:
  
 
==Further Reading==
 
==Further Reading==
 +
''Mutero High pupils jailed 3 months for bullying'' ''The Zimbabwe Mail'' '''23 December 2020'''
 +
Three pupils from '''Mutero High Schoo'''l in Gutu have been given three months wholly suspended jail sentences for bullying. The three, Stewart Mazuru (20), Tapiwa Gijima (18) and a minor (17) appeared before Gutu magistrate [[Mandlenkosi Ndlovu]] last Friday. The State said that the three accused another student of stealing a mobile phone.
 +
https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/education/mutero-high-pupils-jailed-3-months-for-bullying/
 +
 +
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
 +
[[Category:High Schools]]
  
 
[[Category:High Schools]]
 
[[Category:High Schools]]

Latest revision as of 14:26, 11 June 2021

Mutero Secondary School is in Gutu District, Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Mutero Village, Chief Nyamandi, Private Bag 920, Gutu.
Telephone: 0302696.
Cell:
Email:
Web:

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

  • courses offered, to what levels.


Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.


Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Mutero High pupils jailed 3 months for bullying The Zimbabwe Mail 23 December 2020 Three pupils from Mutero High School in Gutu have been given three months wholly suspended jail sentences for bullying. The three, Stewart Mazuru (20), Tapiwa Gijima (18) and a minor (17) appeared before Gutu magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu last Friday. The State said that the three accused another student of stealing a mobile phone. https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/education/mutero-high-pupils-jailed-3-months-for-bullying/

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mutero_Secondary_School&oldid=105869"