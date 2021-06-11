Difference between revisions of "Mutero Secondary School"

Three pupils from '''Mutero High Schoo'''l in Gutu have been given three months wholly suspended jail sentences for bullying. The three, Stewart Mazuru (20), Tapiwa Gijima (18) and a minor (17) appeared before Gutu magistrate [[Mandlenkosi Ndlovu]] last Friday. The State said that the three accused another student of stealing a mobile phone.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

Mutero Secondary School is in Gutu District, Masvingo Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Mutero Village, Chief Nyamandi, Private Bag 920, Gutu.

Telephone: 0302696.

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

Mutero High pupils jailed 3 months for bullying The Zimbabwe Mail 23 December 2020 Three pupils from Mutero High School in Gutu have been given three months wholly suspended jail sentences for bullying. The three, Stewart Mazuru (20), Tapiwa Gijima (18) and a minor (17) appeared before Gutu magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu last Friday. The State said that the three accused another student of stealing a mobile phone. https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/education/mutero-high-pupils-jailed-3-months-for-bullying/