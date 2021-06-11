Difference between revisions of "Mutero Secondary School"
[[Masvingo Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Latest revision as of 14:26, 11 June 2021
Mutero Secondary School is in Gutu District, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Mutero Village, Chief Nyamandi, Private Bag 920, Gutu.
Telephone: 0302696.
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
Mutero High pupils jailed 3 months for bullying The Zimbabwe Mail 23 December 2020 Three pupils from Mutero High School in Gutu have been given three months wholly suspended jail sentences for bullying. The three, Stewart Mazuru (20), Tapiwa Gijima (18) and a minor (17) appeared before Gutu magistrate Mandlenkosi Ndlovu last Friday. The State said that the three accused another student of stealing a mobile phone. https://www.thezimbabwemail.com/education/mutero-high-pupils-jailed-3-months-for-bullying/