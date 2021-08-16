Difference between revisions of "Mutinta Hichilema"
|
Tayananiswa (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mutinta Hichilema<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)
Revision as of 06:53, 16 August 2021
|Mutinta Hichilema
|Known for
|Being Haikinde Hachilema's wife
|Spouse(s)
|Hakainde Hachilema
|Children
|Chikonka Hichilema, Miyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema
|Website
|www
Mutinta Hichilema is the wife of Zambian politician Hakainde Hachilema.
Background
Mutinta Hichilema is from a village in Shibuyunji.[1]
Husband
Children
Mutinta Hachilema and her husband Hakainde have three children:
References
- ↑ Elias Munshya, The police raid on Shibuyunji, The Mast, Published: February 25, 2021, Retrieved: August 16, 2021