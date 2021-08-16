Pindula

Mutinta Hichilema
Mutinta Hichilema biography
Known forBeing Hakainde Hichilema's wife
Spouse(s)Hakainde Hichilema
ChildrenChikonka Hichilema, Miyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema
Websitewww.facebook.com/MrsHichilema


Mutinta Hichilema is the wife of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.

Background

Mutinta Hichilema is from a village in Shibuyunji.[1]

Husband

Hakainde Hichilema

Children

Mutinta Hachilema and her husband Hakainde have three children:

References

  1. Elias Munshya, The police raid on Shibuyunji, The Mast, Published: February 25, 2021, Retrieved: August 16, 2021
