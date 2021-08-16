Difference between revisions of "Mutinta Hichilema"
Latest revision as of 06:55, 16 August 2021
|Mutinta Hichilema
|Known for
|Being Hakainde Hichilema's wife
|Spouse(s)
|Hakainde Hichilema
|Children
|Chikonka Hichilema, Miyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema
|Website
|www
Mutinta Hichilema is the wife of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
Mutinta Hichilema is from a village in Shibuyunji.[1]
Husband
Hakainde Hichilema
Children
Mutinta Hachilema and her husband Hakainde have three children:
References
- ↑ Elias Munshya, The police raid on Shibuyunji, The Mast, Published: February 25, 2021, Retrieved: August 16, 2021