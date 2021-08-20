Bobo said Mutinta had not retracted the statement despite being asked to do so, hence his decision to drag her to court.<ref name="LT">[https://www.lusakatimes.com/2017/06/30/hhs-wife-mutinta-sued-libel-defamation/ HH’s wife Mutinta sued for libel and defamation], ''Lusaka Times'', Published: June 30, 2017, Retrieved: August 20, 2021</ref>

Background

Mutinta Hichilema is from a village in Shibuyunji.[1]

Husband

Hakainde Hichilema

Mutinta and Hakainde Hichilema were married on 31 July 1988.[2]

Children

Mutinta Hichilema and her husband Hakainde have three children:

Lawsuit

Mutinta Hichilema was sued by a man she accused of planning to kill her husband. Simon Bobo, a social and economic anthropologist, demanded K5 billion as compensation for libel and slander.

Bobo told the court that on May 30 2017, at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility, Mutinta Hichilema allegedly issued a fabricated story to the press accusing him of wanting to kill her incarcerated husband because he was clad in a Patriotic Front (PF) branded hat. He told the court that he had gone to the correctional facility to visit his cousin, who was one of the inmates.

Bobo said Mutinta had not retracted the statement despite being asked to do so, hence his decision to drag her to court.[3]