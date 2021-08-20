Difference between revisions of "Mutinta Hichilema"
'''Hakainde Hichilema'''
===Children===
Mutinta
Mutinta and her husband Hakainde have three children:
*[[Chikonka Hichilema]]
*[[Miyanda Hichilema]]
*[[Habwela Hichilema]]
==References==
{{#seo:
|title_mode=replace
|keywords= Mutinta Hichilema, Mutinta Hichilema biography, Hakainde Hichilema wife
Latest revision as of 09:02, 20 August 2021
|Mutinta Hichilema
|Known for
|Being Hakainde Hichilema's wife
|Spouse(s)
|Hakainde Hichilema
|Children
|Chikonka Hichilema, Miyanda Hichilema, Habwela Hichilema
|Website
|www
Mutinta Hichilema is the wife of Zambian politician Hakainde Hichilema.
Background
Mutinta Hichilema is from a village in Shibuyunji.[1]
Husband
Hakainde Hichilema
Mutinta and Hakainde Hichilema were married on 31 July 1988.[2]
Children
Mutinta Hichilema and her husband Hakainde have three children:
Lawsuit
Mutinta Hichilema was sued by a man she accused of planning to kill her husband. Simon Bobo, a social and economic anthropologist, demanded K5 billion as compensation for libel and slander.
Bobo told the court that on May 30 2017, at Lusaka Central Correctional Facility, Mutinta Hichilema allegedly issued a fabricated story to the press accusing him of wanting to kill her incarcerated husband because he was clad in a Patriotic Front (PF) branded hat. He told the court that he had gone to the correctional facility to visit his cousin, who was one of the inmates.
Bobo said Mutinta had not retracted the statement despite being asked to do so, hence his decision to drag her to court.[3]
References
- ↑ Elias Munshya, The police raid on Shibuyunji, The Mast, Published: February 25, 2021, Retrieved: August 16, 2021
- ↑ We are stronger together, Mutinta Hichilema tells HH as couple celebrates 29 wedding anniversary, Lusaka Times, Published :August 1, 2017, Retrieved: August 20, 2021
- ↑ HH’s wife Mutinta sued for libel and defamation, Lusaka Times, Published: June 30, 2017, Retrieved: August 20, 2021