Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mutodi Neshehe"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "{{Infobox person | pre-nominals = | name = Mutodi Neshehe<!-- include middle initial, if not specified in birth_name --> | post-nominals = | image...")
(No difference)

Revision as of 20:37, 1 July 2021

Mutodi Neshehe
BornMutodi Neshehe
(1975-01-12)January 12, 1975
Soweto
DiedJuly 1, 2021(2021-07-01) (aged 46)
Known forBeing an Actor
Parent(s)Thelma Neshehe (mother), Joseph Neshehe (father)

Mutodi Neshehe was a South African actor.

Background

Mutodi's mother Thelma Neshehe, starred in several movies and soapies. His father, Joseph Neshehe, is a businessman who started Lesedi Clinic with Dr N. Motlana in the early '80s.[1]

Death

References

  1. Mutodi Neshehe, IMDb, Published: No Date Given, Retrieved: July 1, 2021
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mutodi_Neshehe&oldid=107129"