Mutodi Neshehe was a South African actor and model. He was best known for his role as Ndalamo Mukwevho on the SABC2 soapie Muvhango, from May 2006 to November 2008. Mutodi Neshehe died on 1 July 2021.

Background

He was born in Soweto but spent 15 years in the United States of America. Mutodi Neshehe returned to South Africa in 2004 after spending 15 years in the United States.[1]

Parents

Mutodi's mother Thelma Neshehe, starred in several movies and soapies. His father, Joseph Neshehe, is a businessman who started Lesedi Clinic with Dr N. Motlana in the early '80s.[1]

Children

Mutodi Neshehe and his ex-wife Leslee Dalton Neshehe.had two daughters named Lexi and Sadee Belle.[2]

Divorce

Mutodi Neshehe was married to American Leslee Dalton but the two divorced. Mutodi and Leslee met in North Carolina, United States.[3]

Cheating Allegations

In 2017 there were reports that Leslee had discovered in 2016 that Mutodi was cheating. According to her friends, Leslee discovered the cheating in October 2016 after she became suspicious and checked Mutodi Neshehe's cellphone.

When asked if he was cheating on his wife, Mutodi denied having any affairs, telling the publication: “I’m not sleeping with anybody.”[4]

Abuse Allegations

In 2020, former YoTV presenter turned motivational speaker and preacher, Entle Dambuza said Mutodi Neshehe was abusive towards his ex-wife Leslee Dalton Neshehe.

Dambuza alleged she was living with Leslee because she fears for Leslee's safety and the safety of her daughters.

According to Dambuza, this was because Mutodi had threatened their lives on multiple occasions and often expressed himself in a manner that she described as verbally abusive. Dambuza tweeted:

"He is always flaunting how much money he has and yet comes into this house to take groceries weekly, use the washing machine and dryer but never buys [electricity]".

Dambuza went on to state that Leslee had to attempt to homeschool the children as they can no longer go to school due to the fact that their father has not paid school fees. Mutodi did not address the claims but Dambuza.[5]

Education

When Mutodi Neshehe was 14 years old, he was sent to school in America because of the constant threats to his family by organizations from the apartheid government.

Mutodi graduated from high school and university in America. He studied Environmental Science, Computer Programming and has a Business Administration degree. Neshehe also participated in interim drama projects in high school.[1]

Acting Career

He started acting when he was four years old with the guidance of his mother Thelma Neshehe.[1]

Mutodi appeared in a number of television shows including Muvhango, the SABC3 comedy-drama One Way, the M-Net drama Jacob's Cross, the M-Net soapie Egoli, the SABC2 sitcom Skwizas and the ITV drama Wild at Heart, among others.

He also appeared in commercials and a number of films including five films directed by Darrell Roodt: Windrider (1985), Lullaby (2007), Winnie (also known as Winnie Mandela, 2011), Stealing Time (2011) and Little One (2012).

Other films he has appeared in include Southern Cross (2008, directed by Kalumbu Kapisa), Elelwani (2011, directed by Ntshavheni Wa-Luruli) and Two Choices (2012, directed by Eugene Snyman).

In 2015 he joined the cast of the SABC1 soapie Generations: The Legacy as a businessman named Zola, who returned to South Africa after spending several years overseas, interested in new business ventures and his old college sweetheart - Karabo Moroka.

In 2016 Mutodi guest-starred in an episode of the Mzansi Magic drama series Rockville, which aired on 4 September (Season 4, Episode 9). Three days later he had a guest-starring role in an episode of the SABC2 sitcom Mamello (Season 2, Episode 2).

In 2017 he had two major roles: the recurring character of Rendi on the e.tv telenovela Broken Vows, making his first appearance in the second episode of the series (which aired on 11 April); and later the starring role of Mandla, Celia's (Masasa Mbangeni) lousy husband, in the e.tv drama series Harvest. The series premiered on e.tv on 1 May and two days later on OpenView HD's eExtra channel.

He also had a guest-starring role as Carter on the SABC2 soapie 7de Laan, making his first appearance on Thursday 14 September 2017.[6]

Muvhango Exit

In June 2008 a rumour spread that Neshehe was leaving Muvhango after a pay dispute with producer Duma Ka-Ndlovu.

Neshehe claimed he was being asked to shoot his final contracted scenes without pay, which Ndlovu disputed, saying his contract had not been renewed because of his continued failure to pitch up for work, his unexplained disappearances and because he was "underperforming".

In a statement published on 19 June 2008, Ndlovu said:

"Mutodi was called for a meeting in February regarding his performance, he never took his job seriously, he was not committed and his performance was not up to standard. We spoke to him and his agent to address the issue of under performance and commitment, and gave him an opportunity to correct these issues, unfortunately he didn't and we were left us with no option".

Neshehe made his final on-screen appearance in November 2008.[6]

Strictly Come Dancing

In 2008 Neshehe was one of the eight celebrity dancers on the fourth season of SABC2's dance reality competition Strictly Come Dancing. He and dance partner Tebogo Mokgethi were the first couple eliminated after a dance-off against Mark Williams, which saw the judges voting in favour of the soccer star.[6]

Mutodi Films

Mutodi Neshehe founded Mutodi Films in 2006.[7]

Modelling

Professionally, Mutodi modelled for RBA Studios in North Carolina and Worldwide Modelling Group in Atlanta, Georgia. In 2001, Neshehe joined the Worldwide team as a Scout Agent.[1]

Death

Mutodi Neshehe died on 1 July 2021. His family confirmed his death in statement that read:

“It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Mutodi Neshehe on July 1, 2021. He was our brother, uncle, father, mentor, role model and actor. He will be sorely missed by his family and close friends.”

No further details about his death were released when the statement was issued.[8]