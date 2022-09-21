Difference between revisions of "Mutoko"
'''Mutoko''' was a major infiltration route during the [[Liberation Struggle]].
'''Mutoko''' is the administrative and commercial hub for the region. Agriculture is tobacco and mixed farming. its a transport centre for the Harare-Malawi highway.
* [[Claudius Mugambiwa]], Independent, with 933 votes.
Turnout - 22 174 voters or 58.72 %
'''Mutoko''' local government is [[Mutoko RDC]].
Mutoko
|Population
(2009)
|9,532
Mutoko is a Town, and the district around it, located in Mashonaland East Province. Formerly called Mtoko.
Location
It is 143 km NE of Harare on the highway to Nyamapanda, then Tete and Malawi.
Altitude, 1 250 meters. Ave. Rainfall, 695 mm. [1] 17° 24′S 32° 13′E [2]
See Distances in Zimbabwe
History
Mutoko Iron Age Ruins are 8 km west of Mutoko. Ruchero Cave, aka Mtoko Cave, is also nearby.
Mutoko was founded in 1911. The Portuguese were active in the area for centuries, and the Budjga fought off Manuel de Sousa in the 1880s. Chief Mutoko, leader of the Budjga people, signed a concession in favour of the BSAC in 1891.
Mutoko was a major infiltration route during the Liberation Struggle.
Government/Administration
Mutoko is the administrative and commercial hub for the region. Agriculture is tobacco and mixed farming. its a transport centre for the Harare-Malawi highway.
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mutoko returned to Parliament:
- Richard Baradza Sygnah Katsande of Zanu PF - 23 995 votes.
- Emmie Ncube of UANC - 271 votes.
- Reginald Nyamadzaro Karumazondo of PF-ZAPU - 126 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutoko North returned to Parliament:
- Mabel Chinomona of Zanu PF, Unopposed.
Mutoko South returned:
- Richard Katsande of Zanu PF with 19 176 votes,
- Claudius Mugambiwa, Independent, with 933 votes.
Turnout - 22 174 voters or 58.72 %
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutoko South returned to Parliament:
Mutoko South returned:
- Olivia Muchena of Zanu PF with 19 228 votes,
- Derek Muzira of MDC with 1 177 votes,
- Patrick Chabvamuperu, Independent, with 627 votes,
- David Mahachi of UP with 129 votes.
Mutoko local government is Mutoko RDC.
Population
From the 1969 Rhodesian Census the Mtoko population was 1110 Africans, 67 Europeans, 6 Asians, and 5 coloureds for a total of 1 190 people. [3]
In 1987 the population was 4 829 people.
In 2009 the population was about 9 532 people, the majority being local Zimbabweans.
See Nyadire Secondary School.
See Nyamuzuwe High School.
Further Reading
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"