Mutoko is a Town, and the district around it, located in Mashonaland East Province. Formerly called Mtoko.

Location

It is 143 km NE of Harare on the highway to Nyamapanda, then Tete and Malawi.

Altitude, 1 250 meters. Ave. Rainfall, 695 mm. [1] 17° 24′S 32° 13′E [2]

See Distances in Zimbabwe

History

Mutoko Iron Age Ruins are 8 km west of Mutoko. Ruchero Cave, aka Mtoko Cave, is also nearby.

Mutoko was founded in 1911. The Portuguese were active in the area for centuries, and the Budjga fought off Manuel de Sousa in the 1880s. Chief Mutoko, leader of the Budjga people, signed a concession in favour of the BSAC in 1891.

Mutoko was a major infiltration route during the Liberation Struggle.

Government/Administration

Mutoko is the administrative and commercial hub for the region. Agriculture is tobacco and mixed farming. its a transport centre for the Harare-Malawi highway.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mutoko returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutoko North returned to Parliament:

Mabel Chinomona of Zanu PF, Unopposed.

Mutoko South returned:

Richard Katsande of Zanu PF with 19 176 votes,

Claudius Mugambiwa, Independent, with 933 votes.

Turnout - 22 174 voters or 58.72 %

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mutoko North returned to Parliament:

David Chapfika of Zanu PF with 17 374 votes,

Gents Chinomona of MDC with 2 447 votes,

Leon Chiimba of UP with 372 votes.

Mutoko South returned:

Olivia Muchena of Zanu PF with 19 228 votes,

Derek Muzira of MDC with 1 177 votes,

Patrick Chabvamuperu, Independent, with 627 votes,

David Mahachi of UP with 129 votes.

Mutoko local government is Mutoko RDC.

Population

From the 1969 Rhodesian Census the Mtoko population was 1110 Africans, 67 Europeans, 6 Asians, and 5 coloureds for a total of 1 190 people. [3]

In 1987 the population was 4 829 people.

In 2009 the population was about 9 532 people, the majority being local Zimbabweans.

See Nyadire Secondary School.

See Nyamuzuwe High School.



Further Reading

