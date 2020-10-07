|
'''Mutoko''' is a Town located in [[Mashonaland East Province]] in [[
Zimbabwe]].
'''Mutoko''' is a Townlocated in [[Mashonaland East Province]]
==Population==
Line 65:
Line 86:
<references/>
<references/>
Mutoko
|Population
(2009)
|9,532
Mutoko is a Town, and the district around it, located in Mashonaland East Province. Formerly called Mtoko.
Location
It is 143 km NE of Harare on the highway to Nyamapanda, then Tete and Malawi.
Altitude, 1 250 meters. Ave. Rainfall, 695 mm. [1]
17° 24′S 32° 13′E [2]
History
Mutoko Iron Age Ruins are 8 km west of Mutoko. Ruchero Cave, aka Mtoko Cave, is also nearby.
Mutoko was founded in 1911. The Portuguese were active in the area for centuries, and the Budjga fought off Manuel de Sousa in the 1880s. Chief Mutoko, leader of the Budjga people, signed a concession in favour of the BSAC in 1891.
Mutoko was a major infiltration route during the Liberation Struggle.
Other information
Mutoko is the administrative and commercial hub for the region. Agriculture is tobacco and mixed farming. its a transport centre for the Harare-Malawi highway.
Mutoko local government is Mutoko RDC.
Population
From the 1969 Rhodesian Census the Mtoko population was1110 Africans, 67 Europeans, 6 Asians, and 5 coloureds for a total of 1 190 people.
[3]
In 1987 the population was 4 829 people.
More recently (since 2000) there are about 9 532 people, the majority being local Zimbabweans.
Further Reading
[1]
[3]
[2]
References
- ↑ 1.0 1.1 [Katherine Sayce (Ed), Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe], Tabex, Encyclopedia Zimbabwe, (Quest Publishing, Harare, 1987), Retrieved: 25 July 2019
- ↑ 2.0 2.1 [R. Kent Rasmussen (ed), Historical Dictionary of Zimbabwe/Rhodesia] (The Scarecrow Press, London, 1979) Retrieved 8 August 2019"
- ↑ 3.0 3.1 [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019"