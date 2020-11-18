In '''2009''' the population was about 9 532 people, the majority being local Zimbabweans.

From the '''1969''' Rhodesian Census the Mtoko population was 1110 Africans, 67 Europeans, 6 Asians, and 5 coloureds for a total of 1 190 people. <ref name= " Encyclopaedia Rhodesia "> [Mary Akers (ed.), Encyclopaedia Rhodesia] (The College Press, Salisbury, 1973) Retrieved 8 August 2019" </ref> <br/>

Mutoko is a Town, and the district around it, located in Mashonaland East Province. Formerly called Mtoko.

Location

It is 143 km NE of Harare on the highway to Nyamapanda, then Tete and Malawi.

Altitude, 1 250 meters. Ave. Rainfall, 695 mm. [1] 17° 24′S 32° 13′E [2]

See Distances in Zimbabwe

History

Mutoko Iron Age Ruins are 8 km west of Mutoko. Ruchero Cave, aka Mtoko Cave, is also nearby.

Mutoko was founded in 1911. The Portuguese were active in the area for centuries, and the Budjga fought off Manuel de Sousa in the 1880s. Chief Mutoko, leader of the Budjga people, signed a concession in favour of the BSAC in 1891.

Mutoko was a major infiltration route during the Liberation Struggle.

Other information

Mutoko is the administrative and commercial hub for the region. Agriculture is tobacco and mixed farming. its a transport centre for the Harare-Malawi highway. Mutoko local government is Mutoko RDC.

Population

In 1987 the population was 4 829 people.

Further Reading

