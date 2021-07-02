Difference between revisions of "Mutoko Central Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 06:30, 2 July 2021
Mutoko Central Secondary School is in Mutoko (at the 143 km peg), Mashonaland East Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: 143km peg along Harare-Nyamapanda highway, P.O. Box 43, Mutoko,
Telephone: 072- 2296
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Alumni - https://www.facebook.com/Mutoko-Central-High-School-Alumni-180025805404479/