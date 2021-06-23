Difference between revisions of "Mutorashanga High School"

The school is 47 km from Mapinga off the Harare - Chirundu highway, Zvimba.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Mutorashanga High School''' is in [[Mutoroshanga]], [[Zvimba]] District, [[Mashonaland West Province]] .

Mutorashanga High School is in Mutoroshanga, Zvimba District, Mashonaland West Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Mutorashanga Landfall Rd, PO box 13, Mutorashanga.

Telephone: 066 8260

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

The school is 47 km from Mapinga off the Harare - Chirundu highway, Zvimba.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information