|description= Mutoriro is the local name for the crystal methamphetamine drug in Zimbabwe. It is also referred to as dombo - Shona for Stone.

In ''' June 2021 ''' , Tonderai Sekiwa of [[ Southerton ]] , [[ Harare ]] , was also jailed for 18 months by regional magistrate [[Stanford Mambanje]] after he was found guilty of possessing crystal meth, [[Mbanje| dagga ]] and cultivating dagga. Mambanje sentenced him to 16 months for possessing and cultivating dagga, before setting aside six months on condition that he does not commit a similar offence in the next five years. He also jailed him for a year for possessing crystal meth before setting aside four months on condition of good behaviour. Sekiwa would serve 18 months effective.<ref name="Hera">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/heavy-punishment-for-possessing-drugs/ Heavy punishment for possessing drugs], ''The Herald'', Published: June 19, 2021, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref>

Hopkins told the court that he bought the crystal methamphetamine in [[Mbare]], [[Harare]] for personal consumption. In sentencing Hopkins, Mutevedzi said the abuse of such drugs was on high prevalence among youths.<ref name="H">Nyore Madzianike, [https://www.herald.co.zw/jailed-for-using-mutoriro/ Jailed for using “Mutoriro”], ''The Herald'', Published: June 18, 2021, Retrieved: June 19, 2021</ref>

In ''' June 2021 ''' , Mathew Hopkins was jailed for two and half years after he admitted to using crystal methamphetamine, commonly referred to as ''Mutoriro''. He was initially jailed for four years when he appeared before Chief Magistrate [[Munamato Mutevedzi]] charged with possession of dangerous drugs. Mutevedzi set aside 18 months of the sentence for five years on the condition that Mathew Hopkins does not commit a similar offence within that period.

Crystal Meth Mutoriro User in Zimbabwe

Mutoriro is the local name for the crystal methamphetamine drug in Zimbabwe. It is also referred to as dombo (Shona for Stone).

The drug reportedly started appearing in Zimbabwe around 2016 and its use was on the increase since.[1]

The Crystal Meth in Zimbabwe is in the form of brownish-cream grains that look like coarse salt or small hailstones.[1]

In South Africa Mutoriro is called Tik.

Video of people smoking Mutoriro in Zimbabwe



See Drug Abuse in Zimbabwe.



Jailtime For Mutoriro User

