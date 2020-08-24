Difference between revisions of "Muxuba Mazara"

In July 2018, Muxuba Mazara was elected to Ward 24 Chiredzi RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 5868 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 24 Chiredzi RDC with 5868 votes, beating Chomunorwa Gondo, independent with 584 votes and Sam Mutakati of MDC-Alliance with 197 votes. [1]

Events

