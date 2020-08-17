Difference between revisions of "Muza Mudyiwa"

In July 2018, Muza Mudyiwa was elected to Ward 21 Bikita RDC, for Zanu-PF, with 759 votes.

Personal Details

School / Education

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 21 Bikita RDC with 759 votes, beating Christopher Femberai Chinofunga of MDC-Alliance with 560 votes. [1]

Events

Further Reading

