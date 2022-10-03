Difference between revisions of "Muzarabani"
Muzarabani is a district located along the Mocambique-Zimbabwe border in Mashonaland Central province. It has an area of 4,266 km² and according to the 2012 census, had a population density of 28.78/km². Its total population was 122,791.
Location
Latitude: -16°19'37.06"
Longitude: 31°8'22.56"
History
In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzarabani returned to Parliament:
- Nobbie Dzinzi of Zanu PF with 19 441 votes,
- Timoth Mukwengwe of MDC with 3 727 votes.
The Muzarabani Local Government is Muzarabani RDC.
See St Albert’s Secondary School.
See Mavhuradonha Wilderness Eco-Camp.
Oil and Gas Discovery
In November 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that an Australian firm, Invictus Energey, had found an oil field in northern Muzarabani.[1]
In July 2019, Invictus Energy said that exploration had shown that Muzarabani area had oil and gas deposits. The company claimed the possible existence of 1,3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) or alternatively an estimated resource of 206 billion litres of oil in the Cahora Bassa Basin in Muzarabani.[2]
ONE Gas Resources, the exploration partner of Invictus Energy in Zimbabwe’s said that drilling to begin in the second half of 2020.[3]
References
