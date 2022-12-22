Difference between revisions of "Muzarabani"

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Muzarabani South''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

'''Muzarabani''' is a district located along the Mozambique -Zimbabwe border in [[Mashonaland Central]] province. It has an area of 4 266 km² and according to the ''' 2012 ''' census, had a population density of 28.78/km². Its total population was 122 791 . It is also a constituency of [[Parliament]] .

Location

Latitude: -16°19'37.06"

Longitude: 31°8'22.56"

Government

In the 2000 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzarabani returned to Parliament:

Nobbie Dzinzi of Zanu PF with 19 441 votes,

Timoth Mukwengwe of MDC with 3 727 votes.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzarabani North returned to Parliament:

Alfred Mufunga of Zanu PF with 16 649 votes or 95.59 percent,

Jackson Dube of MDC–T with 607 votes or 3.48 percent,

Benjamin Chingore of MDC–N with 162 votes or 0.93 percent,

Total 17 418 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzarabani South returned to Parliament:

Christopher Chitindi of Zanu PF with 21 310 votes or 96.85 percent,

Faith Kamutsungira of MDC–T with 564 votes or 2.56 percent,

Selemani Waiton of MDC–N with 129 votes or 0.59 percent,

Total 22 003 votes



The Muzarabani Local Government is Muzarabani RDC.

Infrastructure/Attractions

See St Albert’s Secondary School.



See Mavhuradonha Wilderness Eco-Camp.



Events

Oil and Gas Discovery

In November 2018, President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced that an Australian firm, Invictus Energey, had found an oil field in northern Muzarabani.[1]

In July 2019, Invictus Energy said that exploration had shown that Muzarabani area had oil and gas deposits. The company claimed the possible existence of 1,3 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) or alternatively an estimated resource of 206 billion litres of oil in the Cahora Bassa Basin in Muzarabani.[2]

ONE Gas Resources, the exploration partner of Invictus Energy in Zimbabwe’s said that drilling to begin in the second half of 2020.[3]

Growth Point

Hundreds of villagers around Muzarabani Growth Point in Mashonaland Central Province face displacement to pave way for the expansion of the growth point. The villagers, through their traditional leaders, have sought assistance from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) to stop their impending eviction. The affected villagers claim they were not given alternative land to relocate to. [4]