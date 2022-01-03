Difference between revisions of "Muziwakhe Banda"
In July 2018, Muziwakhe Banda was elected to Ward 15 Goromonzi RDC, for MDC Alliance with 1099 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 15 Goromonzi RDC with 1099 votes, beating David Musungo of Zanu PF with 1020 votes, Spiwe Gowere, independent, with 156 votes, Alexio Simion, independent, with 94 votes, and Knowledge Nhamo Mandaba of PRC with 64 votes. [1]
