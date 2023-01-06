Difference between revisions of "Muzvezve"
==Location==
==Location==
[[Category:Places]]
Muzvezve is a constituency of parliament in Mashonaland West.
Location
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzvezve returned to Parliament:
- Peter Haritatos of Zanu PF with 18 832 votes or 83.96 percent,
- Patrick Musevenzo of MDC–T with 3 029 votes or 13.50 percent,
- Modock Mashongandoro of MDC–N with 569 votes or 2.54 percent,
Total 22 430 votes