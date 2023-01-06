Pindula

(Created page with "'''Muzvezve''' is a constituency of parliament in Mashonaland West. ==Location== Category:Places")
 
==Location==
 
==Government==
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Muzvezve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
* [[Peter Haritatos]] of Zanu PF with 18 832 votes or 83.96 percent,
* [[Patrick Musevenzo]] of MDC–T with 3 029 votes or 13.50 percent,
* [[Modock Mashongandoro]] of MDC–N with 569 votes or 2.54 percent,
'''Total''' '''22 430 votes'''
Muzvezve is a constituency of parliament in Mashonaland West.

Location

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzvezve returned to Parliament:

Total 22 430 votes

