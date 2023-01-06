* [[Modock Mashongandoro]] of MDC–N with 569 votes or 2.54 percent,

* [[Patrick Musevenzo]] of MDC–T with 3 029 votes or 13.50 percent,

* [[Peter Haritatos]] of Zanu PF with 18 832 votes or 83.96 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Muzvezve''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Muzvezve is a constituency of parliament in Mashonaland West.

Location

Government

Total 22 430 votes