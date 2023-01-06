'''Muzvezve''' is 150km SW of [[Harare]].

Muzvezve is a constituency of parliament in Mashonaland West.

Location

Muzvezve is 150km SW of Harare.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzvezve returned to Parliament:

Peter Haritatos of Zanu PF with 18 832 votes or 83.96 percent,

Patrick Musevenzo of MDC–T with 3 029 votes or 13.50 percent,

Modock Mashongandoro of MDC–N with 569 votes or 2.54 percent,

Total 22 430 votes