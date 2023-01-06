Pindula

==Location==
 +
'''Muzvezve''' is 150km SW of [[Harare]].
  
 
==Government==
Line 14: Line 15:
  
 
 +
 +
Muzvezve is a constituency of parliament in Mashonaland West.

Location

Muzvezve is 150km SW of Harare.

Government

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzvezve returned to Parliament:

Total 22 430 votes

