Latest revision as of 07:26, 6 January 2023
Muzvezve is a constituency of parliament in Mashonaland West.
Location
Muzvezve is 150km SW of Harare.
Government
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Muzvezve returned to Parliament:
- Peter Haritatos of Zanu PF with 18 832 votes or 83.96 percent,
- Patrick Musevenzo of MDC–T with 3 029 votes or 13.50 percent,
- Modock Mashongandoro of MDC–N with 569 votes or 2.54 percent,
Total 22 430 votes