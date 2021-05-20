Pindula

Latest revision as of 06:35, 20 May 2021

Mvuma
Population
 (2009)
4,331

Mvuma is a Town located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 4,331 people.

See Holy Cross Mission.

References

