==Population==
It is home to about 4,331 people.
{| class="pintablefloat"
<references/>
[[Category:Towns and Cities]]
[[Category:Places]]
Mvuma
|Population
(2009)
|4,331
Mvuma is a Town located in Midlands Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 4,331 people.
See Holy Cross Mission.