'''Mvurwi''' is a Town located in [[Mazowe]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]] in [[Zimbabwe]].  
  
 
==Population==
 
It is home to about 7,970 people.  
  
See [[Mvurwi Secondary School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mvurwi Secondary School]]. <br/>
  
<references/>
  
[[Category:Places]]

Mvurwi is a Town located in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 7,970 people.

See Mbari Secondary School.
See Mvurwi Secondary School.

References

