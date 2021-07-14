Difference between revisions of "Mvurwi"
Latest revision as of 13:13, 14 July 2021
Mvurwi is a Town located in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 7,970 people.
See Mbari Secondary School.
See Mvurwi Secondary School.