Latest revision as of 14:18, 12 October 2021
Mvurwi is a Town located in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.
Population
It is home to about 7,970 people.
See Langham Secondary School.
See Mbari Secondary School.
See Mvurwi Secondary School.