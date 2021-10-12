Pindula

 +
Mvurwi is a Town located in Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province in Zimbabwe.

Population

It is home to about 7,970 people.

See Langham Secondary School.
See Mbari Secondary School.
See Mvurwi Secondary School.

References

