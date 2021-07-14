* courses offered, to what levels .

'''Mvurwi Secondary School'''has an enrolment of about 1500 students , with 55 teachers and 8 ancillary staff .

'''Mvurwi Secondary School''' was established on '''19 November 1988'''.

To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>

See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>

See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>

'''Mvurwi Secondary School''' (or High School) is in the centre of [[Mvurwi]], [[Mazowe]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]] .

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address: Stand 629 Suwoguru T/Ship, P.O. Box 167, Mvurwi.

Telephone: 077 285 0097, 077-2372

Cell:

Email: mvurwihigh@gmail.com

Web: http://www.mvurwihigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mvurwihighschool/



History

Mvurwi Secondary School was established on 19 November 1988.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Mvurwi Secondary Schoolhas an enrolment of about 1500 students, with 55 teachers and 8 ancillary staff.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

