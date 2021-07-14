Pindula

Schools [[Mashonaland Central Province]]
'''Mvurwi Secondary School''' (or High School) is in the centre of [[Mvurwi]], [[Mazowe]] District, [[Mashonaland Central Province]].
  
 
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
 
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. ('''November 2018''') <br/>
  
 
==Location==
 
==Location==
Address: <br/>
'''Address:''' Stand 629 Suwoguru T/Ship, P.O. Box 167, [[Mvurwi]]. <br/>
Telephone: <br/>
'''Telephone:''' 077 285 0097, 077-2372 <br/>
Cell: <br/>
'''Cell:''' <br/>
Email: <br/>
'''Email:''' mvurwihigh@gmail.com <br/>
Web: <br/>
'''Web:''' http://www.mvurwihigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mvurwihighschool/ <br/>
  
 
==History==
 
==History==
 
'''Mvurwi Secondary School''' was established on '''19 November 1988'''.
==School Grounds==
 
==School Grounds==
 
Grounds, buildings,  
 
Grounds, buildings,  
  
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
 
==Students / Teachers / Courses==
Student body, number and ages
'''Mvurwi Secondary School'''has an enrolment of about 1500 students, with 55 teachers and 8 ancillary staff.
==Events==
 
==Events==
Line 43: Line 41:
  
 
Revision as of 12:35, 14 July 2021

Mvurwi Secondary School (or High School) is in the centre of Mvurwi, Mazowe District, Mashonaland Central Province.

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)

Location

Address: Stand 629 Suwoguru T/Ship, P.O. Box 167, Mvurwi.
Telephone: 077 285 0097, 077-2372
Cell:
Email: mvurwihigh@gmail.com
Web: http://www.mvurwihigh.ac.zw/, Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mvurwihighschool/

History

Mvurwi Secondary School was established on 19 November 1988.

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Mvurwi Secondary Schoolhas an enrolment of about 1500 students, with 55 teachers and 8 ancillary staff.

Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.

Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information

Further Reading

