He is dressed by Shumba Fashion. He said he was approached by the media company [[Zimcelebs]] to boost their social media pages and at first they offered him US$40, then US$20 and later US$10.<ref name="H"/>

He is dressed by Shumba Fashion. He said he was approached by the company [[Zimcelebs]] to boost their social media pages and at first they offered him US$40, then US$20 and later US$10.<ref name="H"/>

Mwendaz weDrip real name Campion Tichaona Jani is a Zimbabwean socialite known for his fashion sense. He appeared in Zimdancehall musician Bazooker's video for the song Nyota.

Background

He was an only child after his mother was divorced when he was young. Mwendaz weDrip's mother left his father after the divorce, remarried and started a new family with another man. He was left in the care of guardians.

Mwendaz stays in Mufakose with his wife and grandchildren.[1]

Real Name

Campion Tichaona Jani[1]

Age

Mwendaz weDrip was born on November 28, 1938 in Rhodesia now Zimbabwe.[1]

Wife

He married Eneresi after the death of his first wife Nokuthula.[1]

Family

As of July 2021, Mwendaz weDrip had 21 grandchildren. He is a father of seven boys — four died and as of July 2021 three were alive.[1]

Education

Mwendaz did his primary education up to Standard 6 at Tsungayi in Highfield. He had started his primary education at Mbizi, but they were all transferred to Tsungayi at the height of the liberation struggle.

Mwendaz weDrip then enrolled at Musami High School in Mashonaland East but dropped out of school in the year 1956 after failing to raise school fees.[1]

Working Career

Prior to him becoming a bus driver at Matambanadzo Bus Services, Mwendamberi had worked as a casual worker at a clothing firm where he was responsible for packing clothes.

Mwendaz weDrip later became a qualified bus driver in 1962 when he got my drivers licence. He worked as a bus driver for so many companies including Matambanadzo Bus Company where he became popular.

Mwendaz also upgraded himself and became a motor mechanic journeyman while still working at Matambanadzo Bus Company. He is still a certified motor mechanic.

Career As A Social Media Influencer

He is dressed by Shumba Fashion. He said he was approached by the media company Zimcelebs to boost their social media pages and at first they offered him US$40, then US$20 and later US$10.[1]