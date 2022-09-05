Difference between revisions of "Mwenezi"

Mwenezi is one of the districts in Masvingo Province. It is divided by the Mwenezi River and the A4 highway, the main road that connects the town of Beitbridge, on the border with South Africa, to Masvingo.

Background

Mwenezi derives its name from the Mwenezi River, which provides irrigation water to the sugarcane plantations in and around the Rutenga Business Center. Although the police station is located along the highway, the main administrative offices are located at the Neshuro Business Center. The weather is hot and dry throughout the year, except during the summer when rain is frequent. In 2002, the population of the drought-prone district was estimated to be 126 000, up by 25 000 from the 1992 drought.

Mwenezi lies in natural regions four and five.

Economy

The district's main employers are sugarcane plantations in Rutenga, Triangle and Chiredzi, all connected by a railway line from Bulawayo. The cattle ranchers, before the influx of commercial farms in 2000, used to employ many people. As in most rural districts, many people are also employed in the civil service mainly as teachers and nurses.

The people of the district have always trekked to the mines of South Africa. The number of migrant workers has increased since 2000 due to the economic recession. Few young people remain in the villages across the district, preferring to take their chances in South Africa working one menial contract job after the next.

Government and politics

Akin to other districts in Masvingo Province, the ZANU-PF party dominates politics.

At national level, since independence, the constituency has been represented by a ZANU-PF member in Parliament.



In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mwenezi returned to Parliament:

Justin Murebwa Machava of Zanu PF - 26 897 votes.

Simon Zinyoka Moyo of PF-ZAPU - 1 140 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenezi returned to Parliament:

Zephaniah Matchaba-Hove of Zanu PF with 22 547 votes,

Philemon Baloyiof ZUM with 1 105 votes.

Turnout - 24 916 voters or 56.08 %

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mwenezi returned to Parliament:

Master Makope of Zanu PF with 12 177 votes,

Tendekai Mandizvidza of CCC with 1 573 voters,

Turner Mhango of Free Zimbabwe Congress with 191 votes.

The Mwenezi local government is Mwenezi RDC.