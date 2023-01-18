Difference between revisions of "Mwenezi"

Pindula

Latest revision as of 07:58, 18 January 2023

Mwenezi

Mwenezi is one of the districts in Masvingo Province. It is divided by the Mwenezi River and the A4 highway, the main road that connects the town of Beitbridge, on the border with South Africa, to Masvingo.

Background

Mwenezi derives its name from the Mwenezi River, which provides irrigation water to the sugarcane plantations in and around the Rutenga Business Center. Although the police station is located along the highway, the main administrative offices are located at the Neshuro Business Center. The weather is hot and dry throughout the year, except during the summer when rain is frequent. In 2002, the population of the drought-prone district was estimated to be 126 000, up by 25 000 from the 1992 drought.

Mwenezi lies in natural regions four and five.

Economy

The district's main employers are sugarcane plantations in Rutenga, Triangle and Chiredzi, all connected by a railway line from Bulawayo. The cattle ranchers, before the influx of commercial farms in 2000, used to employ many people. As in most rural districts, many people are also employed in the civil service mainly as teachers and nurses.
The people of the district have always trekked to the mines of South Africa. The number of migrant workers has increased since 2000 due to the economic recession. Few young people remain in the villages across the district, preferring to take their chances in South Africa working one menial contract job after the next.

Government and politics

Akin to other districts in Masvingo Province, Zanu PF has dominated politics.
At national level, since independence, the constituency has been represented by a Zanu PF member in Parliament.

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mwenezi returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenezi returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 24 916 voters or 56.08 %

The 2013 election results for six of the 210 constituencies: Buhera South, Bulilima West, Chiredzi North, Masvingo West, Mwenezi West, and Zvimba North, were never released by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission.

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenezi East returned to Parliament:

Total 21 172 votes

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenezi West returned to Parliament:

  • Lamson Moyo of Zanu PF with 22 925 votes or 94.85 percent,
  • Amos Hungwe of MDC–T with 1 245 votes or 5.15 percent.

Total 24 170 votes

In the 2022 By-Elections, (see Zimbabwe By-elections (March_2022)) Mwenezi returned to Parliament:

The Mwenezi local government is Mwenezi RDC.

