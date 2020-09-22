Difference between revisions of "Mwenezi"
Latest revision as of 06:10, 22 September 2020
Mwenezi
Mwenezi is one of the districts in Masvingo Province. It is divided by the Mwenezi River and the A4 highway, the main road that connects the town of Beitbridge, on the border with South Africa, to Masvingo.
Background
Mwenezi derives its name from the Mwenezi River, which provides irrigation water to the sugarcane plantations in and around the Rutenga Business Center. Although the police station is located along the highway, the main administrative offices are located at the Neshuro Business Center. The weather is hot and dry throughout the year, except during the summer when rain is frequent. In 2002, the population of the drought-prone district was estimated to be 126 000, up by 25 000 from the 1992 drought.
Mwenezi lies in natural regions four and five.
Economy
The district's main employers are sugarcane plantations in Rutenga, Triangle and Chiredzi, all connected by a railway line from Bulawayo. The cattle ranchers, before the influx of commercial farms in 2000, used to employ many people. As in most rural districts, many people are also employed in the civil service mainly as teachers and nurses.
The people of the district have always trekked to the mines of South Africa. The number of migrant workers has increased since 2000 due to the economic recession. Few young people remain in the villages across the district, preferring to take their chances in South Africa working one menial contract job after the next.
Government and politics
Akin to other districts in Masvingo Province, the ZANU-PF party dominates politics.
At national level, since independence, the constituency has been represented by a ZANU-PF member in Parliament.
The Mwenezi local government is Mwenezi RDC.