Difference between revisions of "Mwenezi Secondary School"

Revision as of 13:15, 11 June 2021
Mwenezi Secondary School (Mwenezi Government High School) is in Mwenezi District, Masvingo Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
Location
Address: Chirimigwa Village, Chief Neshuro, PO Box 50, Ngundu.
Telephone: 036-2903, 036380.
Cell: 077 459 9932
Email: headmwene@gmail.com
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mwenezi-GOVT-HIGH-School-656069071127927/, created June 9, 2014 and https://www.facebook.com/mwenezigovt/
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.