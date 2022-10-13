Difference between revisions of "Mwenzi"
Mwenzi is a constituency in Masvingo Province.
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenzi returned to Parliament:
- Isaiah Shumba, alias Mwasvayamwando, of Zanu PF with 22 676 votes,
- Kudakwashe Bhasikiti, Independent, with 2 643 votes,
- Luciah Masekesa of MDC, with 1 881 votes,
- Godfrey Halimani, Independent, of MDC with 917 votes.