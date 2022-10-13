Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mwenzi"

Page Discussion
(Created page with "'''Mwenzi''' is a constituency in Masvingo Province. In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) '''Mwenzi''' returned to Parl...")
 
(No difference)

Latest revision as of 08:31, 13 October 2022

Mwenzi is a constituency in Masvingo Province.

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Mwenzi returned to Parliament:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mwenzi&oldid=120794"