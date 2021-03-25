Difference between revisions of "Mzama Dube"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "In '''July 2018''', '''Mzama Dube''' was elected to Ward 25 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4866 votes. ==Personal Details== No information could be found...")
(No difference)
Latest revision as of 12:24, 25 March 2021
In July 2018, Mzama Dube was elected to Ward 25 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4866 votes.
Personal Details
No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.
School / Education
No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.
Service / Career
2018 – elected to Ward 25 Bulawayo Municipality with 4866 votes, beating Winos Dube of Zanu PF with 2084 votes, Aleck Ndlovu of PRC with 548 votes, Sikhangezile Mlotshwa of MDC-T with 533 votes, Phiwe Nyathi, independent with 160 votes, Khumbulanu Dube of APA with 143 votes, Energy Majazi of ZIPP with 125 votes, Sipho Moyo of MRP with 99 votes, Joseph Ndlovu of UDA with 73 votes, Mpilwenhle Future Gumbo of RPZ with 59 votes, Jonathan Ndlovu, independent with 54 votes and Mitsho Ndlovu of NPF with 35 votes, . [1]
Events
Further Reading
- ↑ [Election Notice, Electoral Act, Chap 2:13, Local Authority Elections 30 July 2018: Results of Poll], The Herald & Chronicle, Published: 30 August 2018
- ↑ 2018 Harmonised Elections Results, Zimbabwe Electoral Commission, Published: 6 August 2018, Retrieved: 6 May 2020