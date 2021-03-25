Difference between revisions of "Mzama Dube"

In July 2018, Mzama Dube was elected to Ward 25 Bulawayo Municipality, for MDC alliance, with 4866 votes.

Personal Details

No information could be found on his age, place of birth, or family.

School / Education

No information could be found on his Junior or High School, or any tertiary education.

Service / Career

2018 – elected to Ward 25 Bulawayo Municipality with 4866 votes, beating Winos Dube of Zanu PF with 2084 votes, Aleck Ndlovu of PRC with 548 votes, Sikhangezile Mlotshwa of MDC-T with 533 votes, Phiwe Nyathi, independent with 160 votes, Khumbulanu Dube of APA with 143 votes, Energy Majazi of ZIPP with 125 votes, Sipho Moyo of MRP with 99 votes, Joseph Ndlovu of UDA with 73 votes, Mpilwenhle Future Gumbo of RPZ with 59 votes, Jonathan Ndlovu, independent with 54 votes and Mitsho Ndlovu of NPF with 35 votes, . [1]

Events

Further Reading

