Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi's Grave"

==Why Visit==
* Mzilikazi Khumalois often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
* Within a few years of Mzilikazi’s death an out of control bushfire during Lobengula’s reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
* His gravesite at Entumbanewas robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960’s; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.
==When to visit==
None
Revision as of 09:48, 24 May 2021
|Mzilikazi's Grave
Mzilikazi's Grave is located in Matobo National Park.
Why Visit
- Mzilikazi Khumalo is often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
- Within a few years of Mzilikazi’s death an out of control bushfire during Lobengula’s reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
- His gravesite at Entumbane was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960’s; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.
When to visit
All year around
Fee
None
Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries