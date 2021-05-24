Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi's Grave"
'''Mzilikazi's Grave''' is located in [[Matobo National Park]].
==Why Visit==
* [[Mzilikazi Khumalo]] is often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
* Within a few years of death an out of control bushfire during reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
* His gravesite at [[Entumbane]] was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the ; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896illustrates.
==When to visit==
[[Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries]]
[[Category:Tourist Attraction]]
[[Category:Monuments]]
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
Mzilikazi's Grave is located in Matobo National Park.
See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
Why Visit
- Mzilikazi Khumalo is often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
- Within a few years of Mzilikazi’s death an out of control bushfire during Lobengula’s reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
- His gravesite at Entumbane was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960’s; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.
When to visit
All year around
Fee
None
Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries