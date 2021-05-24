Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi's Grave"

Pindula


 
'''Mzilikazi's Grave''' is located in [[Matobo National Park]].
 
'''Mzilikazi's Grave''' is located in [[Matobo National Park]].
 +
 +
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
  
 
==Why Visit==
 
==Why Visit==
 
* [[Mzilikazi Khumalo]] is often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
 
* Mzilikazi Khumalo is often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
* Within a few years of Mzilikazi’s death an out of control bushfire during Lobengula’s reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
+
* Within a few years of Mzilikazi's death an out of control bushfire during Lobengula's reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi's burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
* His gravesite at [[Entumbane]] was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960’s; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.
+
* His gravesite at Entumbane was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960's; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.
  
 
==When to visit==  
 
==When to visit==  
Line 87: Line 89:
  
 
  [[Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries]]
 
  Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries
 +
 +
Mzilikazi's Grave


Mzilikazi's Grave is located in Matobo National Park.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.

Why Visit

  • Mzilikazi Khumalo is often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
  • Within a few years of Mzilikazi’s death an out of control bushfire during Lobengula’s reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
  • His gravesite at Entumbane was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960’s; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.

When to visit

All year around

Fee

None 

Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries
