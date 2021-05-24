Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi's Grave"

* Within a few years of [[Mzilikazi]]’s death an out of control bushfire during [[Lobengula]]’s reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.

* His gravesite at [[Entumbane]] was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960’s ; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.

