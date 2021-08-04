Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi's Grave"

Page Discussion
 
Line 77: Line 77:
  
 
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 
See [[National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
 +
See [[History of Zimbabwe Timeline]]. <br/>
  
 
==Why Visit==
 
==Why Visit==
Line 89: Line 90:
  
 
  [[Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries]]
 
  [[Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attraction]]
 
[[Category:Monuments]]
 
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attraction]]
 
[[Category:Monuments]]
 
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Tourist Attraction]]
 
[[Category:Tourist Attraction]]
 
[[Category:Monuments]]
 
[[Category:Monuments]]
 
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]
 
[[Category:Museums in Zimbabwe]]

Latest revision as of 10:28, 4 August 2021

Mzilikazi's Grave


Mzilikazi's Grave is located in Matobo National Park.

See National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe.
See History of Zimbabwe Timeline.

Why Visit

  • Mzilikazi Khumalo is often called the father and first King of the amaNdebele.
  • Within a few years of Mzilikazi’s death an out of control bushfire during Lobengula’s reign burnt the wagons that had been placed in a cave near to Mzilikazi’s burial cave for which its guardians paid dearly.
  • His gravesite at Entumbane was robbed at some early date and then walled and protected by a metal fence probably in the 1960’s; but too late to protect the important artifacts and relics that it had contained, as the reference to the brass arm ring donated to the V&A museum in 1896 illustrates.

When to visit

All year around

Fee

None 

Zimbabwe Historic Graveyards And Cemeteries
Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mzilikazi%27s_Grave&oldid=109082"