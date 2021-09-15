Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
(Created page with "Schools Bulawayo Metropolitan Province See High Schools Of Zimbabwe. <br/> See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers. <br/> See Ass...")
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
|−
|+
[[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]]
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
See [[Association of Trust Schools]]. <br/>
|−
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
|+
See [[Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools]]. (November 2018) <br/>
==Location==
==Location==
|−
(September 2021) <br/>
|+
(September 2021) <br/>
|−
Address: <br/>
|+
Address:<br/>
|−
Telephone: <br/>
|+
Telephone:<br/>
|−
Cell: <br/>
|+
Cell:<br/>
|−
Email: <br/>
|+
Email:<br/>
|−
Web: <br/>
|+
Web: <br/>
|+
|+
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
|Line 31:
|Line 33:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
Famous names associated with the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
|Line 44:
|Line 51:
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|−
|title=
|+
|title=
|title_mode=replace
|title_mode=replace
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|Line 51:
|Line 58:
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
|+
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 11:00, 15 September 2021
Mzilikazi Secondary School is in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Old Falls Rd, Mzilikazi, P.O Box 962, Bulawayo
Telephone: 09 200005, 09 204155,
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Victoria , Zimbabwe
PHONE NUMBER To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Some of Zimbabwe's top footballers were groomed here, like Peter Ndlovu[2] (who has played for Coventry City FC, Birmingham City FC, and Huddersfield FC and is currently plying his trade in South Africa), the late Benjamin Konjera, and the late Adam Ndlovu.
Yvonne Vera, the late internationally recognised novelist, and Prof Welshman Ncube, law professor and prominent opposition politician, are also alumni. NoViolet Bulawayo, the famous novelist, also attended the school.
Famous names associated with the school.
Other information
Further Reading
==++==++==++==++==++
==++==++==++==++==++ SEO template