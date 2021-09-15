Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi Secondary School"
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|
Michaellaban (talk | contribs)
|Line 1:
|Line 1:
'''Mzilikazi Secondary School''' is in Mzilikazi, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
'''Mzilikazi Secondary School''' is in Mzilikazi, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].
|+
|+
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
See [[High Schools Of Zimbabwe]]. <br/>
|Line 33:
|Line 35:
==Associations==
==Associations==
|−
|+
|−
|+
Peter Ndlovu
|−
Yvonne Vera
|+
[Benjamin Konjera
|−
|+
Adam Ndlovu
|−
|+
Yvonne Veranovelist
|−
|+
Prof Welshman Ncubelaw professorpolitician
|+
NoViolet Bulawayonovelist
==Other information==
==Other information==
|Line 44:
|Line 47:
==Further Reading==
==Further Reading==
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
{{#seo:
{{#seo:
|Line 55:
|Line 53:
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|keywords=education,high schools,Bulawayo Province,O Level
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|description= High Schools Of Zimbabwe
|−
|image=
|+
|image=.
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
}}
}}
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
|−
[[Category:High Schools]]
[[Category:High Schools]]
Revision as of 11:05, 15 September 2021
Mzilikazi Secondary School is in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Old Falls Rd, Mzilikazi, P.O Box 962, Bulawayo
Telephone: 09 200005, 09 204155,
Cell:
Email:
Web:
Victoria , Zimbabwe
PHONE NUMBER To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Student body, number and ages Staff,
- courses offered, to what levels.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Notable alumni:
- Peter Ndlovu - football player
- Benjamin Konjera - football player
- Adam Ndlovu - football player
- Yvonne Vera - novelist
- Prof Welshman Ncube - law professor, politician
- NoViolet Bulawayo - novelist