High Schools Of Zimbabwe

Further Reading

Other information

Famous names associated with the school.

Yvonne Vera , the late internationally recognised novelist , and Prof Welshman Ncube , law professor and prominent opposition politician , are also alumni. NoViolet Bulawayo , the famous novelist , also attended the school.

Some of Zimbabwe's top footballers were groomed here, like Peter Ndlovu[ 2] (who has played for Coventry City FC, Birmingham City FC, and Huddersfield FC and is currently plying his trade in South Africa), the late Benjamin Konjera , and the late Adam Ndlovu .

'''Mzilikazi Secondary School''' is in Mzilikazi, [[Bulawayo]], [[Bulawayo Metropolitan Province]].

Location

Address: Old Falls Rd, Mzilikazi, P.O Box 962, Bulawayo

Telephone: 09 200005, 09 204155,

