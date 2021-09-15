Difference between revisions of "Mzilikazi Secondary School"
Latest revision as of 11:08, 15 September 2021
Mzilikazi Secondary School is in Mzilikazi, Bulawayo, Bulawayo Metropolitan Province.
Location
(September 2021)
Address: Old Falls Rd, Mzilikazi, P.O Box 962, Bulawayo
Telephone: 09 200005, 09 204155,
Cell:
Email:
Web:
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
Associations
Notable alumni:
- Peter Ndlovu - football player
- Benjamin Konjera - football player
- Adam Ndlovu - football player
- Yvonne Vera - novelist
- Prof Welshman Ncube - law professor, politician
- NoViolet Bulawayo - novelist