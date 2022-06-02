Pindula

Mzingwane is in Matabeleland South Province.

==Infrastructure==

==Government==

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:
Mzingwane is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

