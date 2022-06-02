Pindula

* [[Thenjiwe Lesabe|Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe]] of PF-ZAPU - 33 509 votes.  
 
* [[Joshua Maqwala Masilela]]of Zanu PF - 5 128 votes.  
  

Mzingwane is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

