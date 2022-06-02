Pindula

'''Mzingwane''' is in [[Matabeleland South Province]].  
'''Mzingwane''' (sometimes Umzingwane) is in [[Matabeleland South Province]].  
  
 
==Infrastructure==
 
==Infrastructure==
 
See [[Esigodini]]. <br/>
See [[Mzingwane High School]]. <br/>
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==
Revision as of 15:00, 2 June 2022

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

See Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

