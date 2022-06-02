Difference between revisions of "Mzingwane"
Revision as of 15:00, 2 June 2022
Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.
Infrastructure
See Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:
- Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe of PF-ZAPU - 33 509 votes.
- Joshua Maqwala Masilelaof Zanu PF - 5 128 votes.