Revision as of 15:01, 2 June 2022
Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.
Infrastructure
The administrative centre is Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:
- Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe of PF-ZAPU - 33 509 votes.
- Joshua Maqwala Masilelaof Zanu PF - 5 128 votes.