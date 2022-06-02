Pindula

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

The administrative centre is Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

