Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mzingwane"

Page Discussion
 
Line 4: Line 4:
 
The administrative centre is [[Esigodini]]. <br/>
 
The administrative centre is [[Esigodini]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mzingwane High School]]. <br/>
 
See [[Mzingwane High School]]. <br/>
 +
 +
See [[Umzingwane Recreational Park]]. <br/>
  
 
==Government==
 
==Government==

Latest revision as of 15:06, 2 June 2022

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

The administrative centre is Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.

See Umzingwane Recreational Park.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mzingwane&oldid=118241"