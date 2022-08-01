Pindula

Latest revision as of 14:00, 1 August 2022

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

The administrative centre is Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.

See Umzingwane Recreational Park.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 15 606 voters or 35.52 %

