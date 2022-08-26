* [[Florence Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 45 votes.

* Rev. [[Albert Ncube]] of ZIP with 118 votes,

* [[Christopher Dube]] of LPZ with 176 votes,

* [[Elias Njani]] of [[ZAPU]] with 282 votes,

* [[Tomas Dube]] of Zanu PF with 2 887 votes,

* [[Nomalanga Mzilikazi Khumalo]] of MDC with 12 878 votes,

In the '''2000''' Parliamentary Election (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Umzingwane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

The administrative centre is Esigodini.

See Mzingwane High School.



See Umzingwane Recreational Park.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe of PF-ZAPU - 33 509 votes.

Joshua Maqwala Masilelaof Zanu PF - 5 128 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 12 122 votes,

Hezikia Hlabangana of ZUM with 1 740 votes,

Aaron Ndabambi, Independent, with 882 voter.

Turnout - 15 606 voters or 35.52 %

