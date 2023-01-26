Difference between revisions of "Mzingwane"
* [[Florence Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 45 votes.
Latest revision as of 07:56, 26 January 2023
Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.
Infrastructure
The administrative centre is Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.
See Umzingwane Recreational Park.
Government
In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:
- Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe of PF-ZAPU - 33 509 votes.
- Joshua Maqwala Masilelaof Zanu PF - 5 128 votes.
In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:
- Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 12 122 votes,
- Hezikia Hlabangana of ZUM with 1 740 votes,
- Aaron Ndabambi, Independent, with 882 voter.
Turnout - 15 606 voters or 35.52 %
In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:
- Nomalanga Mzilikazi Khumalo of MDC with 12 878 votes,
- Tomas Dube of Zanu PF with 2 887 votes,
- Albert Ndlovu, Independent, with 437 votes,
- Elias Njani of ZAPU with 282 votes,
- Christopher Dube of LPZ with 176 votes,
- Rev. Albert Ncube of ZIP with 118 votes,
- Florence Ngwenya of LPZ with 45 votes.
In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:
- William M. Dhewa of Zanu PF with 7 689 votes or 47.80 percent,
- Nomalanga M Khumalo of MDC-T with 6 169 votes or 38.35 percent,
- Ngqabutho Dube of MDC with 1 833 votes or 11.40 percent,
- Mildred Ndlovu of ZAPU with 395 votes or 2.46 percent.
Total 16 086 votes