* [[Mildred Ndlovu]] of ZAPU with 395 votes or 2.46 percent.

* [[Ngqabutho Dube]] of MDC with 1 833 votes or 11.40 percent,

* [[Nomalanga M Khumalo]] of MDC-T with 6 169 votes or 38.35 percent,

* [[William M. Dhewa]] of Zanu PF with 7 689 votes or 47.80 percent,

In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Umzingwane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:

* [[Florence Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 45 votes.

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

The administrative centre is Esigodini.

See Mzingwane High School.



See Umzingwane Recreational Park.



Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

Thenjiwe Virginia Lesabe of PF-ZAPU - 33 509 votes.

Joshua Maqwala Masilelaof Zanu PF - 5 128 votes.

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Thenjiwe Lesabe of Zanu PF with 12 122 votes,

Hezikia Hlabangana of ZUM with 1 740 votes,

Aaron Ndabambi, Independent, with 882 voter.

Turnout - 15 606 voters or 35.52 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Total 16 086 votes