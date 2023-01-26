Pindula

Difference between revisions of "Mzingwane"

Page Discussion
 
Line 27: Line 27:
 
* [[Florence Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 45 votes.  
 
* [[Florence Ngwenya]] of LPZ with 45 votes.  
  
 +
In the '''2013''' Elections, (see [[A History of Zimbabwean Elections]]) '''Umzingwane''' returned to [[Parliament]]:
 +
* [[William M. Dhewa]] of Zanu PF with 7 689 votes or 47.80 percent,
 +
* [[Nomalanga M Khumalo]] of MDC-T with 6 169 votes or 38.35 percent,
 +
* [[Ngqabutho Dube]] of MDC with 1 833 votes or 11.40 percent,
 +
* [[Mildred Ndlovu]] of ZAPU with 395 votes or 2.46 percent.
 +
'''Total''' '''16 086 votes'''
 +
  
 
{{#seo:
 
{{#seo:
Line 36: Line 43:
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
|image_alt=Wiki Logo
 
}}
 
}}
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
  
 
[[Category:Places]]
 
[[Category:Places]]

Latest revision as of 07:56, 26 January 2023

Mzingwane (sometimes Umzingwane) is in Matabeleland South Province.

Infrastructure

The administrative centre is Esigodini.
See Mzingwane High School.

See Umzingwane Recreational Park.

Government

In the Zimbabwe 1985 Parliamentary Election, Mzingwane returned to Parliament:

In the 1990 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Turnout - 15 606 voters or 35.52 %

In the 2000 Parliamentary Election (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

In the 2013 Elections, (see A History of Zimbabwean Elections) Umzingwane returned to Parliament:

Total 16 086 votes

Retrieved from "https://www.pindula.co.zw/index.php?title=Mzingwane&oldid=122718"