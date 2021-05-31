Difference between revisions of "Mzingwane High School"

Schools

See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.

See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.

See Association of Trust Schools.

See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)



Location

Address:

Telephone:

Cell:

Email:

Web:



To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com

History

Mzingwane High School is a boys-only government secondary school located in the heart of Matebeleland South as it is the Crown of the Province and it is the only school left in Matebeleland South which is a boys' school. Founded in 1921 in Tsholotsho then moved to Essexvale in 1942 (now Esigodini) ,45km southeast of Bulawayo,[1] Mzingwane High boards 400+ students. The School motto is Izenzo kunge Mazwi meaning Actions Speak Louder Than Words and the badge represents an Elephant. Obadiah Mlilo was Mzingwane's first black principal; he headed the school from 1973 to 1978.[2] Mzingwane has a large alumni base both within the country and in the diaspora. Under the banner of Mzingwane Old Boys Association (MOBA), these alumni have helped in the development of the school. Their project title "replace your chair and desk" is one of MOBA's efforts to assist the school by purchasing new desks and chairs for students.[3]

School Grounds

Grounds, buildings,

Students / Teachers / Courses

Student body, number and ages Staff,

courses offered, to what levels.





Events

Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.





Associations

Famous names associated with the school.

Other information