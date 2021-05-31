Difference between revisions of "Mzingwane High School"

Foreign currency incentives mobilised by parents for teachers has failed to reach the intended beneficiaries. The situation is so bad that the parents engaged the MP for [[Umzingwane]], Retired Brigadier-General [[Levi Mayihlome]]. https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/funds-missing-at-mzingwane-high/

Mzingwane High School is a boys-only government secondary school located in the heart of Matebeleland South as it is the Crown of the Province and it is the only school left in Matebeleland South which is a boys' school. Founded in 1921 in Tsholotsho then moved to Essexvale in 1942 (now Esigodini) ,45km southeast of Bulawayo,[1] Mzingwane High boards 400+ students. The School motto is Izenzo kunge Mazwi meaning Actions Speak Louder Than Words and the badge represents an Elephant . Obadiah Mlilo was Mzingwane's first black principal; he headed the school from 1973 to 1978. [2] Mzingwane has a large alumni base both within the country and in the diaspora . Under the banner of Mzingwane Old Boys Association (MOBA) , these alumni have helped in the development of the school . Their project title "replace your chair and desk" is one of MOBA's efforts to assist the school by purchasing new desks and chairs for students.[3]

Location

Address: Pvt Bag 5806 Esigodini.

Telephone: 0288352, 0288455, 0288508.

Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mzingwane-High-School-206162983165944/



History

School Grounds

Students / Teachers / Courses

Mzingwane High boards 400+ students.

Events

Associations

Further Reading

https://www.schoolandcollegelistings.com/ZW/Esigodini/1468424036792174/Mzingwane-High-School



