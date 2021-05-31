Difference between revisions of "Mzingwane High School"
Latest revision as of 11:16, 31 May 2021
Mzingwane High (Secondary) School in Esigodini, Matabeleland South Province, was founded in 1921 in Tsholotsho, and then established / moved to Essexvale (now Esigodini) in 1942.
See High Schools Of Zimbabwe.
See List of Secondary and High Schools in Zimbabwe and Contact Numbers.
See Association of Trust Schools.
See Zimbabwe Top 100 O' Level Schools. (November 2018)
Location
Address: Pvt Bag 5806 Esigodini.
Telephone: 0288352, 0288455, 0288508.
Cell:
Email:
Web: Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Mzingwane-High-School-206162983165944/
To have information added or updated contact hello@pindula.com
History
Mzingwane High School is a boys-only government secondary school - the only school all male school left in Matebeleland South. It is a boarding school.
The School motto is Izenzo kunge Mazwi meaning Actions Speak Louder Than Words. Obadiah Mlilo was Mzingwane's first black principal; he headed the school from 1973 to 1978. Mzingwane has a large alumni base both within the country and in the diaspora, as Mzingwane Old Boys Association (MOBA). It also has several famous alumni.
School Grounds
Grounds, buildings,
Students / Teachers / Courses
Mzingwane High boards 400+ students.
Events
Founders Day, sports day, extra-curricular activities.
Associations
Famous names associated with the school.
- Nkululeko Innocent Dube, founder of IYASA,
- Mduduzi Mathuthu, journalist,
- Jason Moyo, founder of the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army,
- Elijah Nkala, sprinter,
- Lazarus Nkala, Nationalist political activist.
Other information
Further Reading
https://www.schoolandcollegelistings.com/ZW/Esigodini/1468424036792174/Mzingwane-High-School
Funds missing at Mzingwane High, Sunday News, 10 January 2021. Foreign currency incentives mobilised by parents for teachers has failed to reach the intended beneficiaries. The situation is so bad that the parents engaged the MP for Umzingwane, Retired Brigadier-General Levi Mayihlome. https://www.sundaynews.co.zw/funds-missing-at-mzingwane-high/